WATCH: Columbia Business School Students Try To Be Funny

Every spring, MBA students spend thousands of hours preparing for one big production: the Follies.



Columbia Business School held its big event last week, and just posted the videos on YouTube. “White House Dream” is about Dean Glenn Hubbard begging Mitt Romney to consider him for a cabinet position, and “Munger Games” makes fun of all the top business schools.

We caught up with a student (who asked to remain anonymous) who says that he put in around 100 hours of practicing for the show.

He says it was worth it.

Below are our top two videos; you can view the rest here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

