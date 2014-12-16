Columbia Business School Made A Viral Parody Video About Strong Women In The Workplace

Last week, a group of Columbia Business School students posted a video to YouTube in which a young woman sings — and raps — about getting ahead in the workplace by acting like a “b–ch.” It’s already reached 1.5 million views.

The video, which parodies Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass,” has its critics — some see it as a lame attempt to combat real biases and career obstacles for women.

But the students’ initial objective in creating the video was simply to entertain: they threw it together in a couple of days for the CBS Follies, a student-run sketch comedy group that holds a show at the end of each semester. (It’s the same group that released this viral Single Ladies parody back in 2010.)

“Act like a man, get called a bitch,” reads the description of this year’s video. The students call it a “love letter to all the badass b–ches who aren’t afraid to be themselves in the business world” in the description.

It’s basically a younger, more fun version of the ultra-feminist Pantene commercial that came out in the Philippines a year ago and highlighted male vs. female stereotypes in the workplace. With a few more swear words.

Watch the full Columbia Business School Follies video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

