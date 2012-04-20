REPORT: The Colts Will Definitely Take Andrew Luck With The Top Pick In Next Week's Draft

Photo: AP

Despite reports that the Indianapolis Colts were still considering Robert Griffin III, Adam Schefter on ESPN is reporting that the Colts have informed Andrew Luck that he will be the top pick in next week’s NFL Draft.This shouldn’t be much of a surprise, as most people have assumed this was a foregone conclusion ever since the Colts parted ways with Peyton Manning. But as recently as two weeks ago, there were reports that the Colts had not ruled out RG3.



Griffin III did decline a workout with the Colts, and there was some feeling that RG3 preferred the Washington Redskins, who own the second pick, over the Colts.

