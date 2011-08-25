The Colts Signing Kerry Collins Means Peyton Manning’s Injury Is For Real

The Indianapolis Colts signed veteran QB Kerry Collins today, according to multiple reports.



The move suggests that all is not well with Peyton Manning, who is recovering from a neck injury but was always expected to start against the Texans on opening day.

The Collins signing draws Manning’s status into question.

There is a glass half-full interpretation — the Colts two backups have been horrendous in the preseason, so this may just be a precaution.

