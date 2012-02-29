Peyton Manning Could Suit Up For A Different Team Alongside favourite Target Reggie Wayne

Photo: Getty/Harry How

Peyton Manning might play for a new team alongside another current Indianapolis Colt, according to Peter King of Sports Illustrated.At least two teams interested in signing Peyton, if and when the Colts cut him, are intrigued by the idea of luring him away from Indy by also signing wide receiver Reggie Wayne, King says.



A Manning-Wayne pairing would afford both players a bit of familiarity as they transition to a new team and offence.

Of course the question then becomes what teams are interested in putting the quarterback-wide receiver tandem together again?

King lists the usual Manning suspects, i.e. Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins, and Arizona Cardinals, as the likeliest of locations for them to end up together.

For what it’s worth, recent Redskins veteran-quarterback-that-didn’t-work-out Donovan McNabb says he doesn’t see Peyton going to Washington. While Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggests the future Hall of Fame QB is probably going to end up on a team no one is talking about right now, like the Chiefs or Texans.

Of course all of this remains contingent on Peyton being healthy enough to play. He’s due $28 million in a few days so chances are good his days in Indy are done, regardless.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.