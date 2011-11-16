Owner Expects Peyton Manning To Be With The Colts In 2012

During a post-game interview with a local radio station, Colts owner Bill Polian seemed to downplay speculation that Peyton Manning will be traded. Polian was “unequivocal” when he declared that he expects manning to be back with the team in 2012.



If true, this answers some questions, but also raises a few more.

The Colts will almost certainly have the first pick in the draft next summer. Will the draft Andrew Luck and keep both quarterbacks? Will the Colts consider trading the top pick for a king’s ransom? Are the Colts willing to pay Manning’s $28 million bonus next March, or will they try to renegotiate Manning’s brand new deal?

The best move for the long-term future of the Colts may be to draft Luck and make him the heir-apparent. But if the Colts want to try and win with Manning, trading the top pick may be the best move for the 2012 Colts.

