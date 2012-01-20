The Owner Of The Colts Debunked Rob Lowe's Peyton Manning rumour With A Tweet About Porn Stars And Circus Clowns

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to rib Rob Lowe after the actor thew the sports world into a tizzy yesterday by starting a rumour that Peyton Manning was retiring.



Here’s what the entertaining, borderline-crazy Irsay tweeted last night:

Photo: Twitter.com/JimIrsay

Um, burn?

Irsay and Lowe are actually friends on some level — they took a picture together once, and Lowe was the first person Irsay followed on Twitter.

