Colts Owner Jim Isray Is Not Happy With Peyton Manning

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.



Say what you will about Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but we can all agree that the dude has no problem whatsoever saying what is on his mind.

Irsay had a lot of things on his mind on Thursday, as he was busy introducing new head coach Chuck Pagano. Inevitably, somebody asked him about the interview Peyton Manning did with the Indianapolis Star this week, and Irsay was honest with that he thought about it.

Read the rest of the story at Bleacher Report >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.