Colts Owner Jim Irsay Is Giving Away Two Super Bowl Tickets To The Person Who Predicts The Next Head Coach

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is known for saying some nutty things on Twitter as well as offering his followers some neat prizes.



Earlier Tuesday, Irsay decided he would throw up another offer to his tweeps (via Pro Football Talk).

Predict new Indianapolis Colts Head Coach,win 2 Super Bowl Tics! 1 guess only,u must guess by midnight tonight EST,Abby’s hatpick! GOOD LUCK — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 24, 2012

It does come with a little “random actor who broke nonsense news”-caveat, though.

If you predict Rob Lowe,I’ll have to hunt you down like a rabid rat in the dark night and tease your kin and soak ur shoes n salted waters! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 24, 2012

