A Financier Is Selling His Jaw-Dropping Mansion Complete With Stables, Hockey Rink And Movie theatre For $14 Million

We don’t see houses like this every day.A New Jersey couple is selling their massive 15,560 square foot mansion complete with alpaca farm, stables, hockey rink (that can also be tennis court/basketball court/golf driving range), pool, movie theatre… (h/t WSJ)



Need we go on? They bought the house for $550,000 in 1997 and now its selling for $13.9 million.

The lady of the house, Linda Harris, is a dentist and former figure skater. Her husband, David Harris works in finance. They’re selling because their kids are growing up. Their oldest is out of th house and their younger daughters are looking at college now, so its time to downsize.

We imagine that’s going to be tough.

Claude Ranieri of American Realty Associates has the listing.

