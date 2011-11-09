The Colts Have 28 Million Reasons To Cut Ties With Peyton Manning

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Indianapolis Colts have already given Peyton Manning $26.4 million this season after agreeing to a new contract in July. And next March, the Colts will owe Manning another $28 million. That is $54.4 million in eight months for a player that may not play in a single game.Of course, the Colts can get out from owing Manning the $28 million simply by trading him or releasing him before the March deadline. And now that the Dolphins have won a game, the Colts may have even more incentive to cut ties with Manning.



The Colts, as the NFL’s only winless team, are the front-runners for Andrew Luck. And if the Colts can get past loyalties, it might make sense to draft Luck and trade Manning (to the Dolphins?).

