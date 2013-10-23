Colts Punter Gets A Note From The NFL Telling Him To Take A Random Drug Test After His Monster Hit

Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee

delivered one of the biggest hits of NFL Week 7, levelling Denver Broncos returner Trindon Holliday on Sunday night.

After the game, the NFL had McAfee randomly drug tested. They informed him via a surprisingly casual-looking half-typed, half-handwritten note taped to his locker.

“Guys… Make one random tackle… And end up on a ‘Random’ steroid test.. Must be my bod #UpperBodyOfAnAdolescent,” he tweeted, along with a photo of the note.

It’s almost 100% a coincidence. Under the current NFL policy, 10 players per team are randomly tested for PEDs each week, so the chances that McAfee would be picked are significant. But it’s still pretty great that it came after one of the all-time great kicker tackles.

Here’s the note:

And the big hit:

