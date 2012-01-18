The Indianapolis Colts Just Fired Their Coach

Photo: AP Images

The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Jim Caldwell, Mike Lombardi of NFL Network reports.Caldwell has been on the hot seat since the Colts took a big step back last season.



And they went 2-14 in 2011.

Indy faces an absolutely huge offseason. They have the first overall pick, and must choose between rebuilding around Andrew Luck or trying to make one last Super Bowl push with Peyton Manning.

They fired GM Bill Polian a few weeks ago, and they’re now being run by Ryan Grigson.

