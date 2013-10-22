Colts Fans Give Peyton Manning A Standing Ovation In His Return To Indianapolis

Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning made his return to Indianapolis on Sunday night. It was the first time Manning returned to Lucas Oil Stadium since the Colts released him two years ago.

The Colts celebrated Manning with a tribute video during pre-game warmups when Manning stepped onto the field. The Colts beat the Broncos 39-33.

Here’s Peyton’s reaction to the standing ovation from fans (Video via Yahoo! Sports):

