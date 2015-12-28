Indianapolis Colts defend Peyton Manning against allegations that he took human growth hormone

Peyton Manning’s former team has come to his defence against Al Jazeera’s report that he received human growth hormone (HGH) in 2011.

The report, set to air on Al Jazeera, claimed that Manning received HGH from an anti-ageing clinic in Indianapolis after his neck fusion surgery in 2011.

Manning has already denied the report, and on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts backed him, releasing a statement, saying:

Colts statement regarding Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/1JzpbXGDI5

— Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) December 27, 2015

The statement refers to Charlie Sly, who worked at the anti-ageing clinic and allegedly named Manning among the athletes who received HGH. However, Sly backtracked his comments in a recent statement to Al Jazeera, saying, “To be clear, I am recanting any such statements and there is no truth to any statement of mine that Al Jazeera plans to air. Under no circumstances should any of those recordings, statements or communications be aired.”

Manning continued to deny the report in an interview with ESPN, saying, “Disgusted is really how I feel — sickened by it. I’m not sure I understand how someone can make something up about somebody, admit that he made it up, and yet somehow it gets published in a story. … It’s completely fabricated, complete trash, garbage.”

NOW WATCH: 2015 was an incredible year for bizarre championships



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.