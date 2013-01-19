Check Out Colt's New Close Quarters Battle Pistol For Marine Special Operators

It’s been 30 years since the Marine Corps fielded a 1911 Colt, opting instead for a Springfield manufactured version of the 45 calibre pistol. Starting this year though, Marine special operators are in for a treat.



There are orders for 10,000 1911 Colt “M45 Close Quarters Battle Pistols” to replace 4,000 ageing M45s in the Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC). Marine special operators have been using the M45 since the ’90s, while the general population of Marines have been using the 9 mm Beretta.

Check out the new Colt Marine pistol:

