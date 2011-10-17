This One-Handed Touchdown Grab Is An Early Contender For The Best Catch Of The NFL Season

The Indianapolis Colts’ woes continued today with a 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.



The lone bright spot came in the fourth quarter, when tight end Dallas Clark made an absurd one-handed catch on an overthrown ball in the back of the endzone.

Clark also had the presence of mind to get both feet in bounds while making the catch.

Here’s the video (via Big Lead Sports):

