Colts Can Move On From Peyton Manning And Sign Andrew Luck As Soon As Friday

Photo: AP Images and Wikimedia Commons

The Indianapolis Colts can begin contract negotiations with presumed-to-be first overall pick Andrew Luck very soon, according to Pro Football Talk (via CBS Sports).NFL spokesman Greg Aiello tells us that the Colts could sign the top pick as of Friday, after a pair of coin flips lock in the draft order.



Chances are slim that Indianapolis would actually sign Luck to a rookie deal so soon.

Considering that he’s believed to be a once-in-a-lifetime prospect, though, it’ll come at some point before the draft.

Such a move would likely absolve Colts owner Jim Irsay of some extra PR fallout by already having the next face of the franchise on the team prior to free agency.

It would also make it much easier for Peyton Manning to make the decision to leave.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.