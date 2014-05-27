Clive Palmer Rocked Up To Parliament In A Rolls-Royce Today, Saying He's Saving Taxpayers Money

Queensland mining millionaire and Fairfax MP Clive Palmer arrived at the office, Parliament House in Canberra, in style this morning in his vintage silver Rolls-Royce Phantom V.

Mr Palmer, who donates his $195,000 MPs salary to charity, said he thought he’d use his own car for a change instead of the chauffeur-driven Commonwealth car favoured by most MPs.

“I thought it was bad to always take a Comcar at the taxpayer’s expense,” he said. “That money could be better spent giving it to pensioners.”

“I thought I should at least pay my own way a little bit,” adding that he’s even caught taxis from the airport.

The MP was playing Van Morrison when he arrived and joked that it was a bit old, but would be heard in nursing homes across Australia in the next 20 years.

Mr Palmer owns 11 Rolls-Royces, including a convertible, 1950 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith, and 1911 Rolls Silver Ghost Roi des Belges Tourer worth more than $1 million.

He has a $20 million collection of more than 100 cars, including vintage Bugattis, Fiats, Porsches, Ferraris and a 1954 Aston Martin, housed at the Palmer Motorama museum, which he opened last year at his Coolum resort.

ABC News24 captured Mr Palmer’s arrival this morning for the traditional “doorstop” with journalists. Watch it below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.