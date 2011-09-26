Colosseo Oro by Marazzi Design is the most expensive fitted kitchen in the world

When you live in the lap of opulence, cooking may just as well be a hobby. But if you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, then why not opt for something that takes care of your every needs? London based company Marazzi Design has just the thing you need, as they have just launched the Colosseo Oro kitchen at a design trade show at Earls Court. Touted to be the most expensive kitchen in the world, this ultra-luxurious limited edition kitchen will grace just 10 homes.

Priced at £300,000, ($463,565) the kitchen comes in a variety of finishing options including 24 carat gold leafing, crocodile embossed leather, metallic gloss Sub-Zero & Wolf appliances, and Venetian ink- stained gold glass. The surfaces and cabinets sport 12 coats of hand applied lacquer with glitter done up with Swarovski crystal lights to complete the classy look. No kitchen is worth your time till you see the appliances installed. Costing £55,000 ($84,985), you stand to gain a “mirrored steel max-fired” oven hood (£8,000 /$ 12,365) and a £6,000 ($9,275) Zaha Hadid-designed tap. Time to start preparing the savories!

This post is originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

