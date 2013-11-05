Here's What It Takes To Hand Paint One Of These Massive Mural Ads

Graffiti artist and painter Paul Lindhaul and his longtime friend Adrian Moeller, who worked in media, decided to pair up their skills in early 2000s and resurrect one of the most expensive, unsustainable business models for large-scale advertising — hand-painted signs.

Their company — Colossal Media — now peppers the skylines of 18 cities across the country, and manages over 150 mural advertising walls. Spending about a quarter of a million on paint annually, their staff of artists or “wall dogs,” as they refer to themselves, have produced work for clients including Land Rover, Comedy Central and Kraft.

Watch below Lindhaul explain how their business has grown over the years, and what it takes to paint one of these massive mural ads. Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis & Kamelia Angelova. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

