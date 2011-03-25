Here's The Pitch Deck colour Used To Close Its $41 Million Round [humour]

Serial entrepreneur Bill Nguyen’s new social photo app colour launched late last night after news broke that VC firms Sequoia and Bain Capital were investing $41 million in the company. Everybody is going a little cookoo over the service, which is supposed to represent the new frontier in social networking – augmented reality.  Woah, psychedelic. 

To poke fun at all the hype, the folks at New Work City whipped up a hilarious pitch deck for a fake colour App. It’s titled “colour.XXX. people. colours. apps. mobile. socail. pivot.” Take a look – it’s pretty errr, colourful. 

Now check out the real colour app...

