Here's The Pitch Deck colour Used To Close Its $41 Million Round [humour]

Photo: New Work City

Serial entrepreneur Bill Nguyen’s new social photo app colour launched late last night after news broke that VC firms Sequoia and Bain Capital were investing $41 million in the company. Everybody is going a little cookoo over the service, which is supposed to represent the new frontier in social networking – augmented reality. Woah, psychedelic.



To poke fun at all the hype, the folks at New Work City whipped up a hilarious pitch deck for a fake colour App. It’s titled “colour.XXX. people. colours. apps. mobile. socail. pivot.” Take a look – it’s pretty errr, colourful.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.