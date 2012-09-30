10 colours That Might Get You Sued

Photo: Target.com

Christian Louboutin recently won the right to trademark its red heels, spurring questions about what else can be branded.Well, actually, a lot else—sounds, shapes, symbols, and even colours can be trademarked.



Don’t confuse the term “trademark” with ownership of colour though. Trademarking a colour simply allows a company to use a particular combination and shade of colour in its own industry.

Target can’t sue Coca-Cola for using a similar red, because they are not selling competing products. Following the same logic, when in 2008, T-Mobile threatened to sue Engadget for using “its” magenta, the tech website sort of laughed it off.

So, how far would a company go to protect its brand?

