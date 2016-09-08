Here are all the colours of the new iPhone 7

Avery Hartmans

For fans of the black iPhone, there are now two new options to choose from.

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 7 at a special event on Wednesday, showing off the five available colours: Jet black, black, gold, silver, and rose gold.

The jet black is a high-gloss finish with a stainless steel logo, while the standard black is a brushed aluminium, similar to Apple’s previous “Space Grey” finish.

Apple iPhone 7 Tim CookApple

The “Space Grey” finish will not be available for iPhone 7.

Despite previous rumours, there will be no “Deep Blue” colour for the new phone.

NOW WATCH: Tim Cook opened the Apple Event by doing ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden and Pharrell

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.