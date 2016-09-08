Here are all the colours of the new iPhone 7

For fans of the black iPhone, there are now two new options to choose from.

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 7 at a special event on Wednesday, showing off the five available colours: Jet black, black, gold, silver, and rose gold.

The jet black is a high-gloss finish with a stainless steel logo, while the standard black is a brushed aluminium, similar to Apple’s previous “Space Grey” finish.

The “Space Grey” finish will not be available for iPhone 7.

Despite previous rumours, there will be no “Deep Blue” colour for the new phone.

