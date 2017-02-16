These are the paint colours that make you happiest, according to Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra — the wellness guru who rose to fame after his 1993 appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey” show — says that certain colours can elevate or lower your happiness.

Soft shades of cool colours — like blues, greens, and violets — promote calmness and lower stress levels, Chopra tells Business Insider.

“There are colours that are calming, and there are colours that are stimulating,” he says.

That’s especially true when they cover the walls of your home, so Chopra recommends avoiding warm, bold colours, like bright red or orange.

“When you get into orange and red, those colours excite both mood and biology,” he says.

For the past seven years, in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic (a medical center in Ohio), Chopra has studied how people’s environments influence their moods. Even the colours you surround yourself with can affect how you feel, he says.

Chopra is designing seven units in a Miami apartment complex, set to open in 2019, with this colour philosophy in mind. The condos’ walls will feature muted colours, including cream, light blue, and tea green.

Other studies back up Chopra’s ideas about the significance of colour. Researchers at the University of British Columbia found that shades of blue promote communication, trust, and efficiency. Another study by professors at the University of Rochester suggests that the colour green facilitates creativity, positivity, harmony, and balance.

Some research has also shown that bright-coloured interiors are harder to sell — so think twice before painting your home’s walls a loud orange.

