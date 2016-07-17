Amazing colourised photos from America show a new side of World War II

The 1930s and 1940s were a time of upheaval for the US and the world at large.
Reeling from the start of the Great Depression in 1929, the world soon faced a greater disaster with the start of World War II, which lasted from 1939 to 1945. Although the US did not enter into the war officially until after Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941, the global war still affected the country.
The following photos, from the US Library of Congress, give us a rare glimpse of life in the US during World War II in colour. They show some of the amazing changes that the war helped usher into the US, such as women in the workforce and the widespread adoption of aerial and mechanised warfare.
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repairs department of the naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a National Youth Administration trainee from Michigan, at Corpus Christi, Texas. After eight weeks of training, he will go into the civil service.
Answering the nation's need for woman-power, Davis made arrangements for the care of her two children during the day and joined her husband at work at the naval air base in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Jesse Rhodes Waller, AOM, third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed in a US Navy plane at the base in Corpus Christi, Texas.
A sailor at the base wears the new type of protective clothing and gas mask designed for use in chemical warfare in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Feeding an SNC advanced-training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at Corpus Christi, Texas.
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by the civil service to be senior supervisor in the assembly and repairs department at the naval base in Corpus Christi, Texas.
After seven years in the US Navy, J.D. Estes is considered an old sea salt by his mates at the base in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Painting the American insignia on aeroplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with precision and patriotic zeal. McElroy is a civil-service employee at the base in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Ensign Noressey and Cadet Thenics at the naval air base in Corpus Christi, Texas, on a Grumman F3F-3 biplane fighter.
A US Marine lieutenant is a glider pilot in training, at Page Field on Parris Island in South Carolina.
