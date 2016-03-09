Amazing colourised photos show a unique side of World War II

The 1930s and 1940s were a time of upheaval for both the US and the world at large.

Reeling from the start of the Great Depression in 1929, the world soon faced a greater disaster with the start of World War II from 1939 to 1945. Although the US did not enter into the war officially until after Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941, the global war still affected the US.

The following photos, from the US Library of Congress, give us a rare glimpse of life in the US during World War II in colour. The photos show some of the amazing changes that World War II helped usher into the US, such as women in the workforce and the widespread adoption of aerial and mechanised warfare.

Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA trainee from Michigan at Corpus Christi, Texas. After eight weeks of training he will go into civil service. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congres Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the day and joined her husband at work in the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Jesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed in a Navy plane, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Sailor at the Naval Air Base wears the new type protective clothing and gas mask designed for use in chemical warfare, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Jesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed on a Navy plane, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Feeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Av. Cadet Thanas at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Pearl Harbour widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress After seven years in the Navy, J.D. Estes is considered an old sea salt by his mates at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Painting the American insignia on aeroplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with precision and patriotic zeal. Mrs. McElroy is a civil service employee at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Aviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Ensign Noressey and Cadet Thenics at the Naval Air base, Corpus Christi, Texas on a Grumman F3F-3 biplane fighter. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Working with a sea-plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Aviation cadets at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Howard R. Hollem/The Library of Congress Mechanics service an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Virginia. Alfred T. Palmer/The Library of Congress M-3 tank and crew using small arms, Ft. Knox, Kentucky. Alfred T. Palmer/The Library of Congress M-4 tank line, Ft. Knox, Kentucky. Alfred T. Palmer/The Library of Congress A young soldier of the armoured forces holds and sights his Garand rifle, Fort Knox, Kentucky. Alfred T. Palmer/The Library of Congress Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Virginia. Alfred T. Palmer/The Library of Congress A Marine lieutenant is a glider pilot in training, at Page Field, Parris Island, South Carolina. Alfred T. Palmer/The Library of Congress Marines finish training at Parris Island, South Carolina. Alfred T. Palmer/The Library of Congress

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.