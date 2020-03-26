Fight your boredom during coronavirus quarantine with dozens of free colouring pages from car companies like Mercedes and Audi

Audi Audi colouring book.

As an increasing number of people are stuck inside to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, some car companies have a temporary solution for those bored at home: colouring pages.

Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Callum – a company founded by legendary car designer Ian Callum – are among those that have published colouring pages that are free to download.

The designs range from basic to detailed, and feature both classic and new models.

The auto industry has all but shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a few car companies have released colouring pages to keep people occupied while they’re stuck at home – and they’re so good, even the adults will want in.

Mercedes-Benz and Audi both posted free colouring pages featuring new and classic models in various settings. Plus, Callum, a design company founded by former Jaguar and Aston Martin designer Ian Callum, published black-and-white sketches of its Vanquish 25 that are just begging for some colour.

With designs ranging from simple to intricate, there are options for young, budding car enthusiasts as well as the most skilled adult artists. Check out some of the colouring pages below, and if you see any you like, right click to save the image:

Audi Audi’s colouring book.

Audi’s downloadable colouring book includes both classic and late-model Audis, for whatever mood strikes you while hunkering down.

Audi Audi’s colouring book.

You can colour SUVs in space …

Audi Audi’s colouring book.

… or Audi’s flagship, 10-cylinder R8 sports car on Earth.

Audi Audi’s colouring book.

There’s also an R8 in its drop-top Spyder variant …

Audi Audi’s colouring book.

… and another one driving off into a psychedelic sunset.

Audi Audi’s colouring book.

In addition, there’s an R8 alongside a 1919 Slaby-Beringer electric car.

Audi Audi’s colouring book.

For motorsports fans, Audi has included an Auto Union race car …

Audi Audi’s colouring book.

… and an Audi Quattro rally car.

Audi Audi’s colouring book.

Plus, there’s an Audi engine that’s sure to keep even the most advanced artists busy for a few hours.

Audi Audi’s colouring book.

Callum, a tuning company founded by famed automotive designer Ian Callum, released a few colouring book pages that feature its Vanquish 25.

Callum Colour with Callum.

In one, an elephant and a parrot are seen washing the the upgraded Aston Martin Vanquish.

Callum Colour with Callum.

Mercedes-Benz has gotten in on the fun, too, releasing design sketches for fans to colour in while they’re stuck at home.

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz colouring book.

There’s one of a 1950s-era 300 SL, a coupe with gull-wing doors that has become one of the most iconic Benzes ever made …

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz colouring book.

… and another of a sweet camper van, surfboard included.

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz colouring book.

The full range of colouring pages can be found below, or at the following links. To download your favourites straight from this page, right click to save the image.

Mercedes-Benz | Audi | Callum

