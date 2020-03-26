Fight your boredom during coronavirus quarantine with dozens of free colouring pages from car companies like Mercedes and Audi

- As an increasing number of people are stuck inside to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, some car companies have a temporary solution for those bored at home: colouring pages.
- Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Callum – a company founded by legendary car designer Ian Callum – are among those that have published colouring pages that are free to download.
- The designs range from basic to detailed, and feature both classic and new models.
The auto industry has all but shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a few car companies have released colouring pages to keep people occupied while they’re stuck at home – and they’re so good, even the adults will want in.
Mercedes-Benz and Audi both posted free colouring pages featuring new and classic models in various settings. Plus, Callum, a design company founded by former Jaguar and Aston Martin designer Ian Callum, published black-and-white sketches of its Vanquish 25 that are just begging for some colour.
With designs ranging from simple to intricate, there are options for young, budding car enthusiasts as well as the most skilled adult artists. Check out some of the colouring pages below, and if you see any you like, right click to save the image:
Audi’s downloadable colouring book includes both classic and late-model Audis, for whatever mood strikes you while hunkering down.
You can colour SUVs in space …
… or Audi’s flagship, 10-cylinder R8 sports car on Earth.
There’s also an R8 in its drop-top Spyder variant …
… and another one driving off into a psychedelic sunset.
In addition, there’s an R8 alongside a 1919 Slaby-Beringer electric car.
For motorsports fans, Audi has included an Auto Union race car …
… and an Audi Quattro rally car.
Plus, there’s an Audi engine that’s sure to keep even the most advanced artists busy for a few hours.
Callum, a tuning company founded by famed automotive designer Ian Callum, released a few colouring book pages that feature its Vanquish 25.
In one, an elephant and a parrot are seen washing the the upgraded Aston Martin Vanquish.
Mercedes-Benz has gotten in on the fun, too, releasing design sketches for fans to colour in while they’re stuck at home.
There’s one of a 1950s-era 300 SL, a coupe with gull-wing doors that has become one of the most iconic Benzes ever made …
… and another of a sweet camper van, surfboard included.
The full range of colouring pages can be found below, or at the following links. To download your favourites straight from this page, right click to save the image.
Mercedes-Benz | Audi | Callum
