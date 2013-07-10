Apple May Be Planning To Launch The Next iPhone In Vintage iMac colours

‘Leaked’ iPhone photos.

Gone are the days of the Bondi blue iMac, but if these iPhone shells are legit, we might soon see some throwback style returning to Apple’s products.



This picture was originally shared on Twitter by Apple blogger Sonny Dickson and we found it on 9to5Mac.

If Apple’s planning to release vintage neon iPhones, we imagine it going over very well with customers.

Of course that all hinges on this leak being correct. As with all Apple leaks, you should take this one with a grain of salt.

