Brighten Up Your Suit With Colourful Dress Socks

When it gets cold out, people tend to start dressing in neutral colours.

Grey, navy, black — it all starts to get a bit depressing after a while.

So to brighten up the winter drab, you should add some colour to your wardrobe.

Colourful socks are the perfect way to do just that, without compromising the professionalism of a suit.

We’ve put together a list of both luxury and affordable dress socks that will be perfect to wear to work (or for drinks after.)

Luxury Dress Socks

Barneys When it comes to colourful dress socks, you don’t want to go too crazy. Bright neon striped socks will look a bit weird under a suit. So stick to colours like blue, red, green, and purple to add just a hint of flavour. If you’re on the more conservative side, navy or royal blue socks are the way to go. But if you’re feeling bolder, get yourself some red ones. Left: $US30

Middle: $US30

Right: $US80



Great Deals On Dress Socks Urban Outfitters Left: $US8

Middle: $US8

Right: $US12 Here are your cheaper options for dress socks. We’re huge fans of the unique shark chase socks and the bicycle-logo socks. If you’re a bit on the conservative side, we recommend going for the ribbed block socks by Happy Socks. No one will be able to see the red and light blue parts of the sock when you’re wearing shoes, so it will look like you’re wearing navy socks.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

