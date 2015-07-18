The friends of a colorblind man recorded the first time he saw the colour purple

Ever wonder what it’s like to feel an entirely new sensation for the very first time? Those lucky enough to have all five senses have never experienced such a thing, but technology is slowly helping out others.

Take, for example, this YouTube video published last month, which shows a man named Ethan — who’s been colorblind for his entire life — seeing colours for the first time.

Of course, Colorblindness does not make everything black and white. Instead, it makes some colours duller and others impossible to see. For instance, as Ethan explains in the video, green sometimes looks like brown, and pink can look like silver.

But a company called EnChroma makes a pair of glasses that make it possible for colorblind people to see the colours they were unable to experience before. The glasses work by blocking out some of the light that’s being reflected into the glasses, which forces the eyes to respond to whatever is in front of them in a different way.

According to the video’s narration, Ethan’s friend put the glasses on his face without explaining what they do. Ethan looked around, unsure what was happening.

Ethan starts to look around, trying to understand what’s going on. He takes them off and puts them back on.

Then it all starts to come together.

Ethan sees the real colour of leaves for the very first time.

Most amazing to him is the purple top to a container of wet wipes. “Is that purple?” he asks. According to Ethan he “couldn’t comprehend” what he was seeing.

After going outside he proclaims “This is overwhelming.”

The entire video is a trip to watch. It also shows how amazing some everyday experiences that we often take for granted truly are.

Some EnChroma users are reportedly able to still see colour once they take the glasses off. Just watching Ethan have such an intense reaction shows the importance of perception.

You can view the whole YouTube video below.

