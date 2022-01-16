A Colorado woman risked her life to save 3 children, including a 6-year-old, after they fell into an icy pond near her home

Children play on the ice of a frozen pond in the forest near the village of Tro YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images

A Colorado woman risked her life to save a group of kids who fell in an icy pond.

Dusti Talavera saw three children fall into the water from her apartment window last Sunday.

She immediately ran to the pond to save the children, which included a 6-year-old girl.

A Colorado woman risked her life to save a group of kids after she spotted them fall into a 15-feet (4.57m) icy pond from her apartment window.

Dusti Talavera, 23, was looking out her window last Sunday afternoon when she saw four children walking on the pond when she witnessed three of them fall through, 9 News reported. She grabbed her shoes and immediately went to the pond to rescue them, she said at a press conference last week.

“Before I even realized it, I was out there on the middle of the pond, pulling two kids out. And that’s when I fell in the pond. For the third kid, I tried to hold her head up,” she said referring to the 6-year-old who was in the deep water with her.

The child’s 16-year-old cousin threw Talavera a rope and she was able to get herself and the little girl out of the freezing pond, the 9 News reported.

Talavera added: “I’m thankful for that young man that threw the rope.”

When local authorities arrived at the scene they discovered that the 6-year-old was unconscious, officials said, and Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies performed CPR. Body camera footage obtained by 9 News shows the heart-stopping moment first responders helped the child start breathing again.

South Metro Fire Rescue transported the girl to a local hospital for medical treatment and was in serious condition but is “expected to survive,” officials confirmed at the press conference. Talavera was championed by local authorities for saving the children’s lives.

“The fact that we had her witness these kids fall in there and her quick reaction to quickly put on some shoes and run out there and save the kids — putting her life at risk for the kids to make sure that they could make it another day is amazing,” said Deputy Blaine Moulton.