Colorado Woman Faces 15 Years In Prison For Aiding Foreign Terrorist Network

Jamie Paulin-Ramirez, a 32-year-old from Leadville, Colo., faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and providing material support to terrorists at the Federal District Court in Philadelphia, according to a release by the FBI.The charges stem from the “Jihad Jane” case in which Pennsylvania woman Colleen LaRose conspired to murder cartoonist Lars Vilk for depicting a cartoon insulting the Prophet Muhammad.



LaRose who faces life in prison began her correspondence with Paulin-Ramirez in 2009. In an e-mail LaRose wrote:

“…Soon i will be moving to Europe to be with other brothers & sisters…when i get to europe, i will send for you to come be with me there…[T]his place will be like a training camp as well as a home.”

Paulin-Ramirez converted to Islam in Colorado and traveled to Ireland in 2009 where she married an Algerian man, a co-conspirator in the Jihad Jane case. The man is believed to have been recruiting terrorists for Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb which focuses on Algeria in particular. He was also said to be recruiting volunteers to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Paulin-Ramirez believed her appearance and her American passport which could let her move about easily in Europe would help the terrorists. In a statement Assistant Attorney General Hinnen said:

“Today’s guilty plea by Jamie Ramirez, coupled with that of Colleen LaRose last month, underscores the evolving nature of the terrorist threat we face.”

According to The Jakarta Globe Paulin-Ramirez’s lawyer Jeremy Ibrahim said:

“She ended up being part of something that was much larger, much more complex than she ever knew.”

Paulin-Ramirez’s 7-year-old son is said to be in state custody, and she faces a $250,000 fine at sentencing.

