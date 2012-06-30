New Yorkers Will Be Able To See Smoke From The Colorado Wildfires This Weekend

Photo: NOAA

Hey New Yorkers — have you noticed the sky seems a little hazy this evening?It’s probably because smoke from the massive Mountain West wildfires has completed its journey across the country and reached the Big Apple.



It’s rather wispy, and is mostly concentrated in the upper atmosphere, according to NOAA.

But it should be noticeable.

“”The sunset tonight could be interesting if this smoke progresses far enough to the east,” the NWS said on their Facebook page, according to AccuWeather.com

Here’s the video showing the full path:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

