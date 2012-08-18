Colorado University Is Creating An Entirely Separate Dorm For Students Who Carry Guns

Photo: MasochismTango via Flickr

Colorado University students who want to carry guns are going to have to settle for dorms away from the school’s main campus.The university will make new housing options near its Boulder and Colorado Springs campuses to segregate students who have permits to carry concealed weapons, The Denver Post reported Friday.



The move to segregate dorms comes after the Colorado Supreme Court shut down the school’s gun ban in March.

But concealed-carry advocate groups are taking issue with the school’s new decision, according to The Post.

“We’re going to look into it further, but it’s not surprising that the campuses are trying to circumvent the Colorado Supreme Court ruling,” Students for Concealed Carry Director Kurt Mueller told The Post.

