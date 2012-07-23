Here's A Powerful Photo Of Obama Meeting A Colorado theatre Shooting Victim

On Sunday night, President Barack Obama told the incredible story of 19-year-old Allie Young and her best friend, 21-year-old Stephanie Davies, who had survived the horrific Colorado theatre shooting just after midnight Friday.



During his speech Sunday night in Colorado, Obama relayed how Stephanie had saved Allie’s life. Obama said the pair was sitting within the first few rows of where the suspect, James Holmes, let off tear-gas canisters before shooting. Allie was shot in the neck when she stood up and attempted to warn the rest of the crowd.

Meanwhile, while the gunman kept firing, Stephanie dropped down to the ground with Allie and applied pressure to the wound. Stephanie refused to listen to Allie, who told her to run to save herself.

“Because of Stephanie’s timely actions, I just had a conversation with Allie downstairs, and she is going to be fine,” Obama said.

He added: “And so as tragic as the circumstances of what we’ve seen today are, as heartbreaking as it is for the families, it’s worth us spending most of our time reflecting on young Americans like Allie and Stephanie. Because they represent what’s best in us and they assure us that out of this darkness a brighter day is going to come.”

Here’s a photo of Obama meeting with Allie and Stephanie at the University of Colorado Hospital on Sunday, via White House photographer Pete Souza:

Photo: White House Flickr/Pete Souza

