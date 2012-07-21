These People Will Probably Regret The Insensitive Things They Said About The Colorado theatre Shooting

Rep. Louie Gohmert

The theatre shooting in Aurora, Colorado, today that left 12 dead and 71 injured gave way to some terribly irresponsible reactions from prominent figures in the media and in politics. First was ABC’s Brian Ross, who suggestively reported on air that the shooter, named James Holmes, could have been a member of a Colorado tea party organisation.



Ross reported that based on this single page. ABC later apologized, calling the report “incorrect.”

That led the conservative website Breitbart.com to counter ABC’s speculation with a lot more speculation, “exclusively” alleging that the shooter could, in fact, be a registered Democrat. So, they’re blasting ABC’s speculation with … more speculation.

Surprise! That, too, turned out not to be accurate. Breitbart updated its post to reflect even more speculation — that the shooter may not be registered to vote at all. Their updated headline is a mess:

While this back and forth was going on, a Republican Congressman was saying on a radio show that the shooting was a result of “ongoing attacks on Judeo-Christian beliefs.” He also wondered why it took so long for the people in the theatre to take down the shooter:

“You know, with all those people in the theatre, was there nobody that was carrying that could have stopped this guy more quickly?” Gohmert said on The Heritage Foundation’s “Istook Live!” show. (Gohmert is also one of the Republicans, along with Rep. Michele Bachmann, urging an investigation into the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood into the government.)

Listen to Gohmert’s comments below (video by Business Insider’s William Wei):

Also this morning, an NRA-affiliated Twitter account produced this ill-timed tweet. The tweet, along with the entire account, has now been deleted.

The official statement from the NRA, via Deadspin, just blames everyone for taking it out of context.

A single individual, unaware of events in Colorado, tweeted a comment that is being completely taken out of context.

Finally, this Celeb Boutique tweet inspired a flurry of negative reaction. Celeb Boutique has deleted the tweet and apologized, saying its PR staff is not based in the United States and was unaware of what was going on.

