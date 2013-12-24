Stepfather Shoots And Kills Teenage Daughter Mistaken For A Burglar

A 14-year-old girl apparently sneaking back into her home early Monday morning was shot and killed by her stepfather after she was mistaken for a burglar, USA Today reports.

Officers responding to the scene found the girl in the basement with a gunshot wound to the chest, and rushed her to the hospital. Police scanner traffic indicated the teen was sneaking into a window, local NBC affiliate KOAA is reporting.

From USA Today:

Colorado Springs police said the unidentified 14-year-old girl was shot just before 6 a.m. as she entered her home in the 4000 block of Ascendant Drive, on the city’s northeast side. Officers rushed her to a local hospital, where she died.

A neighbour living across the street told KRDO she heard three gunshots. “I heard three bangs,” said Jani Harvey. “I assumed it was someone hitting on a car or a garage door or something like that.”

The incident is under investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to USA Today.

