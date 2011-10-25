FOR SALE: A Stunning Colorado Ranch That Was Once Home To A Soap Opera Star

steam boat colorado

Photo: Hall and Hall

Creek Ranch, an estate in Steamboat, Colorado, with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms was just listed at $2.4 million.The house currently belongs to John Serhant, retired vice chair of State Street Global Advisors and advisor to Goldentree Asset Management. The house was also the childhood home of former As the World Turns star Ryan Serhant, who is Serhant’s son.

The home features a library, wet bar, recreation room, four fireplaces and a gourmet kitchen.

Welcome to Creek Ranch

The home reminds us of a log cabin

The house is surrounded by 2,400 total acres of mountain land and hay meadows with more than three miles of blue ribbon fishing on Trout Creek

The balcony overlooks the driveway

The stream on the grounds

The house is so big you can see it from pretty far away

Inside, the wood makes the house feel warm

Upstairs, this cozy nook has a fireplace, too

The gourmet kitchen is a good mix of modern and rustic

The vaulted ceilings make this room feel huge

The basement is a good place to hang out

Even the bed frames carry out the log-cabin theme

The tile work in this shower is exquisite

This bathroom is less exciting than the last one

This room is great for guests

The lighting above the mirror is great for the lady of the house to apply her makeup

The track lighting helps control the mood for reading, sleeping or daytime activities

When you wake up in this bedroom, you can walk right outside and start the day

Another one of the five bathrooms

