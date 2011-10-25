FOR SALE: A Stunning Colorado Ranch That Was Once Home To A Soap Opera Star

Photo: Hall and Hall

Creek Ranch, an estate in Steamboat, Colorado, with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms was just listed at $2.4 million.The house currently belongs to John Serhant, retired vice chair of State Street Global Advisors and advisor to Goldentree Asset Management. The house was also the childhood home of former As the World Turns star Ryan Serhant, who is Serhant’s son.



The home features a library, wet bar, recreation room, four fireplaces and a gourmet kitchen.

