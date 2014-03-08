Here Are Colorado's First 'Don't Smoke Pot And Drive' Commercials

Colorado is rolling out a major ad campaign to remind residents that while recreational marijuana is legal, they’re still not allowed to smoke and drive.

The state’s Department of Transportation released three new ads that will begin airing on television Monday, all carrying the tagline “Drive High, Get A DUI.”

The ads humorously show people trying to accomplish simple tasks while stoned, in an attempt to point out that someone who is too high to set up a television shouldn’t be getting behind the wheel of a car.

Per a Colorado law passed in May 2013, any driver found to have at least 5 nanograms of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, per milliliter of blood can be charged with a DUI. Pro-marijuana activists have expressed frustration with the law because many experts say there is no evidence showing that 5 nanograms per milliliter proves that someone is impaired.

To enforce the law, Colorado has trained 200 drug-recognition officers, who are looking for enlarged pupils and small body tremors in drivers suspected of being under the influence of marijuana.

