'Dark Knight' Suspect Was 'Strangely Quiet' And Studied Psych Disorders

New details are emerging about James Eagan Holmes, the 24-year-old suspected of killing a dozen people in a Colorado movie theatre early Friday.Holmes abruptly dropped out of a doctoral program in neuroscience at the University of Colorado’s Denver campus and belonged to the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa honour society, MSNBC reported.



Despite Holmes’ academic achievements, one of his professors at Colorado wasn’t surprised he was connected to the shooting.

That professor, who spoke to the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity, described Holmes as “very quiet, strangely quiet” in class and “socially off.”

While we know little about his academic pursuits, this syllabus indicates he took a course in the biological basis of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

An official with the University of Colorado indicated the school may release additional details about his academic record later today.

