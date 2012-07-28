Colorado Shooting Suspect Isn't The First To Reveal Grisly Plans Of An Attack

Dylan Klebold, Columbine shooting; James Holmes, Aurora, Colo. shooting

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If accused Colorado shooter James Holmes actually sent a notebook showing stick figures shooting each other to a university psychiatrist, then he’s just the latest accused mass murderer to document plans of an attack.Police believe Holmes, the 24-year-old accused of opening fire on a theatre full of mostly young people, sent a notebook “full of details about how he was going to kill people” to a University of Colorado psychiatrist.



But this isn’t exactly an original move, according to a story ABC News published Thursday.

“These attackers may be trying to be understood,” Marisa Randazzo, an expert on threat assessment and targeted violence told ABC News. “Because at the time they carry out the attack they don’t feel understood. This may be part of what is driving this personal desperation — the feeling that they have no options left.”

Those attackers include Columbine High School shooters Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold who left a trove of diaries and videos, as well as diagrams of the school, before killing 13 students.

Seung-Hui Cho, the student believed to have killed himself and 23 fellow students at Virginia Tech in 2007, left video clips of his ranting against unnamed enemies just before the attack.

“You had 100 billion chances and ways to avoid today,” he said in the video, according to ABC News. “But you decided to spill my blood. You forced me into a corner and gave me only one option. The decision was yours. Now you have blood on your hands that will never wash off.”

DON’T MISS: This Graphic Shows The Shocking Amount Of Equipment Carried By The Denver Shooter >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.