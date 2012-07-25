Colorado Shooting Suspect Failed An Important Exam Only Hours Before Buying A Gun

James Holmes and his lawyer

Just weeks before James Holmes allegedly opened fire on an Aurora, Colo., movie theatre, he failed a key oral exam and bought one of the high-powered rifles police eventually found after the shooting.Holmes failed his exam on June 7 and ultimately dropped out of the University of Colorado — Denver’s prestigious neuroscience doctoral program three days later, ABC News reported Wednesday.



Police believe Holmes opened fire early Friday on a theatre full of people attending the midnight premiere of “The Dark Knight Rises.” He allegedly shot 71 people, ultimately killing 12.

And now experts are scrambling to figure out if Holmes’ exam failure prompted the attack.

“All of those things could actually make dormant schizophrenia come out, and come out relatively quickly,” psychologist Marisa Randazzo told ABC News, indicating Holmes may have suffered some sort of mental break.

During his first court appearance Monday, Holmes, who sported bright orange hair, often appeared dazed and glassy-eyed. The judge gave prosecutors one week to formally file charges in the case.

Hours later, law enforcement released Holmes’ official mug shot. He had the same vacant expression as he did in court.

