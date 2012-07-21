MICHAEL BLOOMBERG: What Are Barack Obama And Mitt Romney 'Going To Do About Guns?'

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, one of the nation’s staunchest supporters of stricter gun-control laws, called on the two presidential candidates to detail “what they are going to do about guns” after this morning’s shooting in Aurora, Colorado.Bloomberg appeared on New York radio station WOR with host John Gambling. Here’s some of what he had to say:



You know, soothing words are nice, but maybe it’s time that the two people who want to be President of the United States stand up and tell us what they are going to do about it, because this is obviously a problem across the country.

And everybody always says, ‘Isn’t it tragic,’ and you know, we look for was the guy, as you said, maybe trying to recreate Batman. I mean, there are so many murders with guns every day, it’s just got to stop. And instead of the two people – President Obama and Governor Romney – talking in broad things about they want to make the world a better place, OK, tell us how.

And this is a real problem. No matter where you stand on the Second Amendment, no matter where you stand on guns, we have a right to hear from both of them concretely, not just in generalities – specifically what are they going to do about guns?

I can tell you what we do here in New York. The State Legislature passed the toughest gun laws – some states may say no. That’s OK, what do you want to do? And maybe every Governor should stand up. But in the end, it is really the leadership at a national level, which is whoever is going to be President of the United States starting next January 1st – what are they going to do about guns?

