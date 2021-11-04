11 Colorado school board candidates backed by a new conservative PAC that rails against critical race theory all won their races

Podium Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images

Colorado school board candidates backed by a new PAC swept their races this week.

The 1776 Project PAC says it’s actively trying to stop critical race theory from being taught in classrooms.

It endorsed 55 candidates across the country, most of who won their local elections on Tuesday.

Colorado school board candidates backed by a new PAC fighting critical race theory nationwide swept their races in local elections on Tuesday.

The 11 candidates were endorsed by the conservative 1776 Project PAC, a national group that launched in May that says it’s actively trying to stop critical race theory from being taught in classrooms.

In Douglas County, just south of Denver, four of the PAC-backed candidates raised over $US300,000 ($AU405,280) – nearly $US200,000 ($AU270,187) more than their opposition – ahead of their hotly contested election, according to campaign financing reports.

And in El Paso County’s Falcon District 49 elections, the two winning candidates backed by the PAC raised nearly as much as the other five candidates combined, according to financing reports.

All three Colorado counties where the school board elections took place voted for former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, despite Biden winning the state as a whole.

In other states that Biden won in 2020, like New Jersey and Pennsylvania, local school board candidates endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC also claimed victory.

Across the country, the 1776 Project PAC had endorsed 55 candidates in seven states, many of whom saw victory in their local elections this week.

The proposed teaching of critical race theory in class, something the group is actively trying to shut down, is one of many culture war topics that have become hot buttoned topics at school board meetings across the country in recent months.

School board meetings have turned into battlegrounds where social and cultural wars are fought over topics like race, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements.