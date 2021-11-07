I drove above the clouds and treetops along Rocky Mountain edges, and the thrilling drive offered some of the best views I’ve ever seen

A friend and I recently set out to explore Colorado’s most scenic road, Trail Ridge Road. Along the way, we experienced breathtaking views of fall foliage and the adrenaline rush of driving a high, winding mountain pass. A view from a lookout point along Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider US National Park Service (NPS) Source: Insider

Nicknamed the “highway to the sky,” the 48-mile (77km) road is the highest continuous paved highway in the US, according to the US National Park Service. An aerial view of Trail Ridge Road. haveseen/Getty Images World Atlas Source: NPS

Insider also called the road Colorado’s most scenic drive for its breathtaking vistas and incredible landscapes. A view above the clouds along Trail Ridge Road. Dawn Brandt/Getty Images Source: Insider

We started at the Beaver Meadows Entrance Station and paid the $US25 ($AU34) entry fee into the national park. After a ranger waved us in, we headed to the start of Trail Ridge Road. An entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

Nestled in Rocky Mountain National Park, the road took us just over two hours to drive, and we reached 12,183 feet (3,713.38m) at its highest point. An arrow highlights Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park. Globe Turner, LLC/Getty Images Source: NPS

The road starts around 8,000 feet (2,438.40m), and ponderosa pine trees line each side of the road. Fall foliage peeked through the forest as we drove along the paved path. A section of Trail Ridge Road. Monica Humphries/Insider Source: NPS

Throughout our drive, we stopped at the handful of overlooks dotting the road. We could see as far as Wyoming to the north, Denver and the Great Plains to the east, and the Southern Rocky Mountains to the south and west. An elk in Rocky Mountain National Park. Monica Humphries/Insider

After driving for a few minutes and climbing a few thousand feet, we pulled off at an overlook and saw what we thought were some of the best views of fall foliage throughout the entire ride. Aspen trees change colors on the side of a mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park. Monica Humphries/Insider

We had astonishing views of the aspen trees’ bright-green leaves turning gold, orange, and red in every direction. A skyline of mountains at Rocky Mountain National Park. Monica Humphries/Insider

As we climbed to 11,500 feet, we passed the tree line and were officially in the alpine tundra section of the park. Here, the temperature dropped significantly, our ears popped, and I felt a pain behind my left eye that reminded me how high up I was. A walking path off of Trail Ridge Road. Monica Humphries/Insider Source: NPS

In this section, driving Trail Ridge Road felt drastically more dangerous. I was shocked that the road lacked any guardrails, offering a clear view down the entire mountain and into the valley. It was intense, but the views were breathtaking. In some sections, Trail Ridge Road sits near the edge of a mountain. Monica Humphries/Insider

We also found the drive along Trail Ridge Road to be adrenaline-inducing due to its high elevation and seemingly sharp bends. A turn along Trail Ridge Road. tupungato/Getty Images

While the road closes in wintertime due to extreme weather conditions, the NPS also advises drivers to prepare for dangerous winter driving conditions like slick ice and heavy snowfalls at any time of year. Crews use snowplows to clear snow along Trail Ridge Road in the winter. Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post/Getty Images NPS Source: NPS

After we reached the highest point of the road more than 12,000 feet (3,657.60m) in the air, we felt accomplished and decided to turn around. A section of Trail Ridge Road. Monica Humphries/Insider