Water Flow At The Colorado River Could Be Cut In Half Within 40 Years





Photo: Dept of Interior

Runoff to America’s Western rivers could decline 20 per cent this century, as temperatures climb up to seven degrees in some areas, a report by the Department of the Interior shows.The warmer weather will bring less snow melt in the spring affecting water use throughout the region.

Vital to the Southwest and Mexico, the flow of the Colorado River could decline up to 50 per cent by 2050.

Less precipitation would also affect the area’s hydroelectric energy supply. While warmer summers will demand more energy and milder winters, less; overall power supply could be affected by reservoirs with lowered reserves.

If these numbers prove accurate, electrical production at dams could fall up to 60 per cent.

