Because you can't legally get high in a Colorado hotel, this man launched his own "Bud & Breakfast"

In 2012, Colorado legalised recreational marijuana. Joel Schneider like many people moved out west to take advantage of the new industry. He realised people who came to Colorado on vacation had no place to smoke because you can’t legally smoke in hotels.

His wife, Lisa, always had a dream to retire and run a bed and breakfast. Joel realised there was a gap in the cannabis marketplace and combined his wife’s dream with his love for marijuana. Together they formed a “bud and breakfast.”

Produced by Sam Rega. Cinematography by Alana Kakoyiannis. Edited by Josh Wolf.

Production manager Lauren Browning.

