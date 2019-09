Tebowing is an internet fad where people drop down to one knee like they’re praying and then someone takes a picture of them.



It’s the new planking.

Last night it crept into the realm of soccer celebrations when Colorado Rapids forward Omar Cummings struck the now-familiar pose after scoring against the Columbus Crew.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.