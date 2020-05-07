A major healthcare provider received a threatening email to end the lockdown 'or face severe consequences.' Police said it wasn't a crime.

David Zalubowski/AP Protesters wave placards during a car protest against the stay-at-home order issued by Colorado Governor Jared Polis to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, April 19, 2020, in Denver.

An unidentified man sent a threatening email to a major Colorado healthcare provider and warned it should end the limited coronavirus quarantine order “or face severe consequences.”

The Greenwood Village Police Department increased its presence for the Tri-County Health Department after the email was sent Tuesday afternoon, according to KMGH-TV. The Tri-County Health Department serves over 1.5 million people in three counties in Colorado.

The email reportedly said, “I know you’re the receptionist and not responsible … but tell the 9 petty tyrants who want to keep locking most of Colorado down to F—OFF.”

It added that the health department was “about to start a hot-shooting no bulls— civil war.”

Health officials reported the incident to the police department, which they say determined the threat to be “not criminal in nature.”

“And while it is unfortunate that the language used was intimidating, TCHD supports the rights of citizens to redress their grievances with their government and acknowledges that this is a very trying time for everyone,” the health department said in a statement on Wednesday, according to KMGH-TV.

The Tri-County Health Department recently announced that it would implement the state’s “Safer at Home Order,” which allowed businesses classified as “critical” to open and other non-essential businesses to open with some restrictions.

As of Wednesday, 17,367 people in Colorado have tested positive for the coronavirus. About 903 people in the state have died.

Protesters demanding the loosening of state-mandated closures and restrictions have erupted throughout the country. In Michigan, where over 4,250 people have died with the coronavirus, protesters held an armed rally at the statehouse floor on Capitol grounds.

At a separate protest in Texas, a group of armed men was arrested at a bar, despite the location being ordered to shut down.

